South Africa

Coloured people are marginalised‚ say Klipspruit community members

01 August 2017 - 18:21 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
The communities of Klipspruit West in Eldorado Park accused the MEC for Education‚ Panyaza Lesufi‚ of not putting the interests of learners. File photo.
The communities of Klipspruit West in Eldorado Park accused the MEC for Education‚ Panyaza Lesufi‚ of not putting the interests of learners. File photo.
Image: VATHISWA RUSELO

The communities of Klipspruit West in Eldorado Park‚ Johannesburg‚ demand that there be a full investigation on racial discrimination as they feel marginalised and systematically disenfranchised.

“We call on every South African to support the injustices that continue in our communities unabated. The community will not be intimidate by the regrettable remarks regarding racism by the MEC and we want to acknowledge the exceptional solidarity we received from neighbouring communities in Gauteng and extended support including the School Governing Body (SGB) of Assegai Primary School in Wentworth‚ Durban.

“The living experience evidently shows that coloured people are marginalised and systematically disenfranchised. This marginalisation is worsened by what appears to be the structural manipulation of the Identity question with the policy of merit and equality in the appointment of qualified personnel‚” said a statement by a group called the Patriots of Equality on behalf of the Eldorado community.

Klipspruit schools plan go slow over black principal row - Department

Nine schools in coloured communities in Johannesburg West are planning to embark on a go slow in solidarity with their counterparts at a school where ...
News
1 day ago

The group accused the MEC for Education‚ Panyaza Lesufi‚ of not putting the interests of learners first when he dissolved the SBG. As a result they are calling for a provincial and national “Chalk Down” as of the 31st July 2017 until further notice.

The Gauteng education slammed claims that the department marginalises the community by saying that it is the responsibility of the SBG’s and a school’s management to oversee who gets appointed.

“We don’t understand why they cast an aspersion that the department is alienating them‚” said Steve Mabona‚ the department’s spokesperson.

“We would like to confirm that no go slow took place in all schools around Johannesburg South‚ East and West‚ schooling proceeded 100 percent without disruption. The department is delighted that the teachers put the interest of the learners first‚ and did not take part‚” said Mabona.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) criticised the action by a number of schools to embark on a go slow in solidarity of Klipspruit Secondary School in Soweto.

"While the right to protest action serves as an important mechanism for the voicing of concerns‚ it must be exercised in a manner that does not unduly impact on the realisation of other rights‚ including the right of access to basic education and the best interest of the child. While the commission is sensitive to the multiple and complex issues being faced in these communities‚ it emphasises that children should not be used as a vehicle for protests‚ as this invariably results in a loss of crucial learning time‚” said Commissioner Andre Gaum‚ of the SAHRC.

The conflict began when parents disrupted learning at the school‚ calling for a black principal to be removed and replaced by a coloured one. After visiting the school‚ the MEC dissolved the school’s governing body.

READ MORE:

School Governing Bodies not getting enough support from government: SGB associations

School Governing Bodies (SGBs) should be getting more support from government as they are “overburdened” with work that is beyond their capabilities.
News
2 days ago

Mampara of the Week: Paul Edey

There is a place for people like Keith Arlow and Paul Edey — not in our schools
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Take a bow, Lesufi, for not giving racists air to breathe

We applaud Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi for his efforts in rooting out racism in our schools
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

St John's now looking to transform itself after race row

Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi has lashed out at the principal of St John's College over his poor handling of the crisis involving a racist ...
News
2 days ago

St John's College: teacher found guilty of making racist remarks has resigned

St John’s College in Johannesburg has confirmed that a teacher found guilty of serious misconduct for making racist comments has resigned with ...
News
4 days ago

St John’s College teacher fired over racism

A geography teacher at St John’s College in Johannesburg who was found guilty on three serious charges‚ including racism‚ has been fired‚ according ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Police thwart thieves' attempt to use donkeys to drag car across border South Africa
  2. Plaintiffs in dagga legalisation case should not be allowed to live stream ... South Africa
  3. Coloured people are marginalised‚ say Klipspruit community members South Africa
  4. Alleged British paedophile still fighting extradition South Africa
  5. Enter and stand a chance to win a new Toyota Fortuner! News

Latest Videos

Meet Frosty, Cape Town’s esports ‘main slayer’
Explosion injures police officers in Venezuela
X