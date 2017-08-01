The group accused the MEC for Education‚ Panyaza Lesufi‚ of not putting the interests of learners first when he dissolved the SBG. As a result they are calling for a provincial and national “Chalk Down” as of the 31st July 2017 until further notice.

The Gauteng education slammed claims that the department marginalises the community by saying that it is the responsibility of the SBG’s and a school’s management to oversee who gets appointed.

“We don’t understand why they cast an aspersion that the department is alienating them‚” said Steve Mabona‚ the department’s spokesperson.

“We would like to confirm that no go slow took place in all schools around Johannesburg South‚ East and West‚ schooling proceeded 100 percent without disruption. The department is delighted that the teachers put the interest of the learners first‚ and did not take part‚” said Mabona.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) criticised the action by a number of schools to embark on a go slow in solidarity of Klipspruit Secondary School in Soweto.

"While the right to protest action serves as an important mechanism for the voicing of concerns‚ it must be exercised in a manner that does not unduly impact on the realisation of other rights‚ including the right of access to basic education and the best interest of the child. While the commission is sensitive to the multiple and complex issues being faced in these communities‚ it emphasises that children should not be used as a vehicle for protests‚ as this invariably results in a loss of crucial learning time‚” said Commissioner Andre Gaum‚ of the SAHRC.

The conflict began when parents disrupted learning at the school‚ calling for a black principal to be removed and replaced by a coloured one. After visiting the school‚ the MEC dissolved the school’s governing body.