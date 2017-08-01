South Africa

Court shocked by coffin accused’s k-word abuse

01 August 2017 - 15:37 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The two men accused of forcing a man into a coffin and threatening to douse him in petrol appeared at the Middelburg Regional Court. File photo
Image: TimesLIVE

Delton Sithole told the High Court sitting at the Middelburg Magistrate's Court that he had been assaulted by Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen.

 

"I told him I was walking on a public road. He said he doesn't want a k*f*r on the farm."

The court heard that Oosthuizen got out of the bakkie‚ confronted Sithole and grabbed him by his wrist. "I resisted so he could not grab me‚" Sithole said.

Sithole said he felt "degraded" when Oosthuizen called him the k-word.

He told the court that he ran away from Oosthuizen‚ who had taken out a gun when he confronted him.

"On my way‚ I saw accused 2 [Jackson] driving a bakkie. I tried to run‚ but I realised I could not outrun the bakkie‚ then I decided to walk.

"Accused 2 told me to get onto the bakkie. I opened the passenger door. As I was getting in‚ he told me he cannot sit next to a k*f*r‚" recalled Sithole.

The men are also accused of assaulting farm worker Victor Mlotshwa and placing him in a coffin on the same day they assaulted Sithole.

Murmurs could be heard from members of the public who filled the court. They displayed shock at hearing that Oosthuizen and Jackson had referred to Delton Sithole as ka*f*r several times on the day of the incident. Sithole said he was approached by Oosthuizen while he was walking home.

"I was on the way from Skatta Camp in Kampfefe to Big House‚ when I was approached by Willem [Oosthuizen]." Sithole said Oosthuizen asked him what he was doing on the farm.

"I told him I was walking on a public road. He said he doesn't want a k*f*r on the farm."

He said Jackson took him to a house‚ where they met Oosthuizen.

"Accused 1 [Oosthuizen] confronted me and asked why I had run away."

He said the two men started assaulting him while he was still on the bakkie.

"I was lying on the surface‚ covering my head as they repeatedly kicked me.

Sithole could not tell the court how many times he had been kicked on his body.

He said as they were kicking him‚ one of the men said: "Another k*f*r is on the farm. They started chasing him. I was still at the back of the bakkie.”

The men‚ according to Sithole‚ chased the man until they apprehended him and took him to where they had assaulted him.

He identified the man as Mlotshwa.

Oosthuizen and Jackson face charges of attempted murder‚ two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm‚ kidnapping‚ intimidation‚ unlawful possession of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice.

The men have both pleaded not guilty on all charges.

De Beer said Jackson had been working on the farm for 10 years when the incident occurred.

The incident was captured on a cellphone. The video went viral‚ causing widespread outrage.

The video was admitted as evidence by the court during the bail application of the two.

The duo is also accused of concealing evidence by allegedly burning the coffin in October.

