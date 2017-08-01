"I told him I was walking on a public road. He said he doesn't want a k*f*r on the farm."

The court heard that Oosthuizen got out of the bakkie‚ confronted Sithole and grabbed him by his wrist. "I resisted so he could not grab me‚" Sithole said.

Sithole said he felt "degraded" when Oosthuizen called him the k-word.

He told the court that he ran away from Oosthuizen‚ who had taken out a gun when he confronted him.

"On my way‚ I saw accused 2 [Jackson] driving a bakkie. I tried to run‚ but I realised I could not outrun the bakkie‚ then I decided to walk.

"Accused 2 told me to get onto the bakkie. I opened the passenger door. As I was getting in‚ he told me he cannot sit next to a k*f*r‚" recalled Sithole.