A father on Tuesday began a 100km walk‚ from Mpumalanga to Pretoria in Gauteng‚ in a bid to fight for custody of his children.

The dad said he was capable of taking care of his two children‚ but charged they were being kept away from him by his wife’s family after she died.

“I am not in a business of donating sperms... I take care of what I brought into this world. I refuse to be an absent father.

“Each step will represent my prayer to have custody of my children as their only remaining parent. I am exhausted‚ I must say‚ but I cannot give up on my children‚” he said.

He said his wife fell ill from complications which arose from a motor vehicle accident that happened in February. He informed her family in May that a doctor had advised that she get urgent medical care.

She returned to the family home and died three weeks later.

He claimed the family barred him from attending her funeral‚ alleging that he had hidden her deteriorating condition from them.

At this point‚ the couple’s children‚ aged nine and five‚ were with his wife’s family.

He has not seen his children since their mother died.

On Wednesday‚ his case will be heard by Children’s Court sitting in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

His wife’s family was not immediately available for comment. Calls to her mother went unanswered.