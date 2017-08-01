Finally after seven years‚ the case was to begin on Monday.

But both the state and Doctors for Life have appealed the order that the dagga couple can live stream the trial to website Fields of Green for All unedited.

On Tuesday afternoon‚ Judge Natu Ranchod ruled that the state and Doctors for Life's appeal to stop live streaming of the trial by the plaintiffs cannot be granted.

He ruled it had no chance of success. An appeal needs a chance of success for it to be granted.