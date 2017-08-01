'Don't drink the water here' - AfriForum takes municipalities to task

Ellisras in Limpopo and Heilbron and Villiers in the Free State did not adhere to minimum water quality standards during May and June this year.

This is according to the tests conducted by civil rights group AfriForum‚ which examined the quality of drinking water in 156 towns this year.

AfriForum said last year‚ seven out of 132 towns tested did not adhere to quality standards for drinking water.