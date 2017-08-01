'Durban is falling'

We have audit committees who investigate these cases in the municipality and after making recommendations to this council‚ the mayor and leadership decided to hide the reports.

Since she took over‚ as councillors we have not seen a single audit report. That is why the head of audit left the municipality because he is getting frustrated.

Staff morale is down because they are asking questions and make recommendations and nothing is being done‚” said Mncwango.

IFP eThekwini spokesman Mdu Nkosi said the issue of the resignation of officials and the city's purchasing of Casspir vehicles in response to ongoing protests was a matter of concern.

“We’re not singing one song with the DA. They’re saying the mayor must go. We can’t say the mayor must go because we don’t have the information that the mayor is corrupt.

We have written to the public protector to call for an investigation into some of the units in the municipality so the truth can be unveiled.