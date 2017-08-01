Four suspects have been arrested and one of them wounded in the leg after police foiled a robbery at a Johannesburg mall on Tuesday.

The four men travelling in a white Volkswagen Polo were allegedly on their way to rob a store at the Cresta Shopping Mall in Randburg‚ when they were randomly stopped by police.

"The police were patrolling and they spotted a white Polo which was meant to rob one of the shops and when they saw the police‚ they just sped off and the police gave chase. Fortunately‚ they were blocked by the traffic and they fled on foot but the police shot one of the suspects and also chased the other three that led to their arrest‚" said Gauteng Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele.

Two unlicensed firearms‚ gloves and cable ties were found in their car.

Makhubele said the wounded suspect had been taken to hospital under police guard and the other three suspects would appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court within 48 hours.

According to Cresta Shopping Mall marketing manager Elena Yiallouris‚ the mall's security guard's assisted the police with the arrests.

"The shooting didn’t take place inside the Cresta Mall‚ it happened on a municipal road by Beyers Naude Drive but our security team assisted the police in apprehending the suspects after they fled into our parking lot‚" said Yiallouris.