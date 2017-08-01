On Tuesday‚ Baartman postponed the eviction application for the Department. Before the eviction can take place‚ the department must first comply with a 2011 court order; it has not yet done so.

That court order interdicted the MEC and the head of the Western Cape Education Department from closing down or relocating Grootkraal without proper consultation.

The court had also ordered that if Grootkraal was relocated‚ the new school would need to cater for the health and education needs of learners and staff. Adequate transport also needed to be provided in the event of a relocation.

“Extraordinary as it may seem‚ the July 2011 order has not been complied with‚” said Baartman in her judgment.

She said that despite some effort being made by the Department to prepare for the relocation‚ such as erecting mobile classrooms‚ it “did not see the need to consult those most affected by the move: parents and children”.

One of the concerns with relocation is that learners will have to wake up very early and travel on difficult roads to access the new school nearly 17 kilometres from Grootkraal. In a summary of proceedings‚ Baartman said the Department’s response that it was not responsible for the roads “misses the point”.