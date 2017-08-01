The union laid bare a number of concerns‚ including funding and the controversial school feeding programme‚ during a media briefing on Tuesday.

It accused the provincial education department of paying “less than half” of the expected allocation per a pupil - money that is used for school resources.

"The funding of schools in our province is currently inadequate and unconnected to the dire needs of schools. The department of education in KwaZulu-Natal is currently unable to match the national norm for funding as determined by the national Department of Basic Education‚" said Nomarashiya Caluza‚ Sadtu’s provincial secretary.

But education department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said: "The issue of norms and standards allocation to schools has never changed. Sadtu knows our offices‚ if there are any issues they want to discuss with us‚ they can’t expect to engage us through the media. It’s not true that we have changed the allocation of norms and standards."