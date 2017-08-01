More attacks at the controversial Glebelands Hostel in Durban
There has been more bloodshed at the controversial Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi‚ south of Durban.
Police said three cases of attempted murder are being investigated at the Umlazi police station after three men‚ who were sitting in a tuck shop‚ were shot by a lone gunman shortly before 10am on Monday.
The shootings came after hit men claimed the lives of the 90th and 91st victims at the controversial hostel last Wednesday night.
The ongoing bloodshed comes as the Moerane Commission investigates political violence in the province and the postponement of an eThekwini municipality imbizo targetted at hostel dwellers and their safety.
eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's imbizo was tentatively arranged for Monday at the Montclair hostel‚ at which about 12 000 people were expected.
Mayoral spokesman Mthunzi Gumede said the imbizo remained a priority but has been postponed until further notice.
He said the mayor condemned the senseless killings and sent condolences to the families of those killed last week.
"The public should know that government is working tirelessly in search of solutions to the Glebelands killings. We urge the police to act swiftly in arresting the perpetrators of these heinous crimes and also to resolve the outstanding murder cases in Glebelands and other areas such as Intshanga‚" Gumede said.
"We welcome the appointment of the Moerane Commission and we are hopeful that it will shed some light into the political killings that have besmirched our province. We want to see peace and stability in all our communities especially in areas like Glebelands‚ KwaMashu CRU and Ntshangwe in Cato Ridge."
Shortly after the shooting on Monday‚ the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport‚ Community Safety and Liaison‚ Mxolisi Kaunda‚ expressed "grave concerns" at the recent upsurge in violence at the hostel.
Kaunda said the government of KwaZulu-Natal was gravely concerned at these developments‚ urging everyone at the hostel to work for peace.
"Together with the police and those staying at the hostel have been working flat out to bring the lasting peace at the hostel. A relative peace has been achieved‚ including commitment by those involved in the conflict to work for peace‚" Kaunda said.
"But the recent developments are a serious threat to this progress. We wish to urge hostel dwellers to work with us and the police to bring lasting peace at the hostel."
Meanwhile the portfolio committee on police‚ which has been assessing the province's state of policing since Monday‚ is expected to visit a number of hot spots‚ including the Umlazi police station.
Committee chair Francois Beukman said they will seek answers from the provincial leadership of the South African Police Service (SAPS) regarding allegations that some members of SAPS were involved in politically motivated violence‚ which is under scrutiny by the Moerane Commission.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP