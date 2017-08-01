There has been more bloodshed at the controversial Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi‚ south of Durban.

Police said three cases of attempted murder are being investigated at the Umlazi police station after three men‚ who were sitting in a tuck shop‚ were shot by a lone gunman shortly before 10am on Monday.

The shootings came after hit men claimed the lives of the 90th and 91st victims at the controversial hostel last Wednesday night.

The ongoing bloodshed comes as the Moerane Commission investigates political violence in the province and the postponement of an eThekwini municipality imbizo targetted at hostel dwellers and their safety.

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's imbizo was tentatively arranged for Monday at the Montclair hostel‚ at which about 12 000 people were expected.