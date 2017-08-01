Three towns in South Africa were found to have substandard drinking water during mid-year testing‚ but the good news is that this has since been fixed - and it is fewer than last year.

Civil rights group AfriForum on Tuesday released its results on the quality of drinking water and sewage systems.

The organisation tested the quality of drinking water in 156 towns and the sewage systems of 88 towns during May and June. It said it had reason to be worried about the management of the complete water supply chain‚ especially in terms of treated sewage.

Three towns had substandard drinking water when AfriForum tested the water quality 156 towns during May and June.

Drinking water in Ellisras in Limpopo was contaminated with E.coli‚ a harmful bacteria. The presence of E.coli indicates that there has been a recent sewage or animal waste contamination of the water.