Operation was over in a blink

For the first time in 15 years Jeffreys Bay resident Anton Roux, 42, has done something everyone takes for granted - he blinked.

Following more than a decade of facial paralysis after a botched operation, Roux received life-changing surgery after a spirited fundraising campaign by the residents of his home town.

Roux, who is well-known in the seaside town, delivers medicine to clients of local pharmacy Polipharm.

Roux said the left side of his face was paralysed after he had an operation on his ear 15 years ago.

Shortly after the surgery to his ear, doctors tried to fix the damaged nerves but they were not successful.

"I eventually made peace with it and it was a bit easier to get by if you made a joke about it," he said.

Funds for his surgery were raised by pharmacist Louis van Dyk, the Rotary Club and benefactor Lynne Potter-Farr.

Netcare Greenacres plastic surgeon Christiaan Joubert performed the surgery free of charge. He lifted the eyelid and made it possible for Roux to close his eye as this was the main concern.

"I am very, very thankful. My parents are also very happy," said Roux. "I tell everybody my alignment and my suspension has been fixed," he said, laughing.