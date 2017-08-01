South Africa

Operation was over in a blink

01 August 2017 - 08:06 By Estelle Ellis
File photo.
File photo.
Image: AFP Relaxnews ©gpointstudio /shutterstock.com

For the first time in 15 years Jeffreys Bay resident Anton Roux, 42, has done something everyone takes for granted - he blinked.

Following more than a decade of facial paralysis after a botched operation, Roux received life-changing surgery after a spirited fundraising campaign by the residents of his home town.

Roux, who is well-known in the seaside town, delivers medicine to clients of local pharmacy Polipharm.

Roux said the left side of his face was paralysed after he had an operation on his ear 15 years ago.

Shortly after the surgery to his ear, doctors tried to fix the damaged nerves but they were not successful.

"I eventually made peace with it and it was a bit easier to get by if you made a joke about it," he said.

Funds for his surgery were raised by pharmacist Louis van Dyk, the Rotary Club and benefactor Lynne Potter-Farr.

Netcare Greenacres plastic surgeon Christiaan Joubert performed the surgery free of charge. He lifted the eyelid and made it possible for Roux to close his eye as this was the main concern.

"I am very, very thankful. My parents are also very happy," said Roux. "I tell everybody my alignment and my suspension has been fixed," he said, laughing.

Most read

  1. Dead voters and other ways to steal a Kenyan election Africa
  2. SA rangers risk their lives in the ongoing battle with poachers South Africa
  3. Wits student tests the law News
  4. Under Trump, more churches offer sanctuary but few seek refuge World
  5. Enter and stand a chance to win a new Toyota Fortuner! News

Latest Videos

Meet Frosty, Cape Town’s esports ‘main slayer’
Explosion injures police officers in Venezuela
X