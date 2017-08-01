Plaintiffs in dagga legalisation case should not be allowed to live stream trial, state argues

In a trial seeking to legalise dagga‚ brought by Johannesburg “dagga couple” Myrtle Clarke and Jules Stobbs‚ the state has argued against anyone but the media having the right to live stream a trial.

In June‚ Stobbs and Clarke asked to live stream the trial to associated website Fields of Green for All.

The trial on the merits or hazards of legalisation has yet to start as the state and Doctors for Life have spent the past two days trying to stop the trial being live streamed from the Pretoria High Court.

The state and Doctors for Life argued that the plaintiffs Stobbs and Clarke are not neutral and do not have a right to broadcast their own case.

Judge Nata Ranchod has asked repeatedly what the difference is between a media house and plaintiff live streaming a trial unedited.

He did not get an answer from either the state or Doctors for Life.

Ranchod told state advocate William Mukhari SC that Section 16 of the Constitution allows "everyone" the right to impart ideas and not just broadcast media.