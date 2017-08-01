Police thwart thieves' attempt to use donkeys to drag car across border

Police minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday commended police who foiled another enterprising attempt by thieves to smuggle a car across the border into Zimbabwe.

The police recovered a Mercedes Benz sedan on Monday after thieves used four donkeys to drag the vehicle across the partially dry Limpopo River.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo the new shape C220 was recovered on the riverbed close to Musina.

“The suspects were using donkeys to pull the car across the river‚ but our members were just in time to pounce on them after the donkeys were apparently no longer able to pull it through the sand.”