Eighteen people‚ including 12 school children‚ have suffered injuries after two bakkies collided on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Wednesday.

KZN EMS spokesman Robert McKenzie said the collision occurred near a popular hotel.

Last week 18 schoolchildren sustained minor injuries when their vehicle was involved in an accident near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

The pupils were in a Hyundai bakkie on their way to school when it collided with another bakkie on the road between Shell Ultra City and Walter Sisulu University’s Nelson Mandela Drive campus.

In a separate incident last month‚ a dozen pre-schoolers were injured in a crash involving a minibus taxi in Ntuzuma‚ north of Durban.

In January‚ five children were killed and several injured after a bus collided with a minibus taxi‚ also in the Ntuzuma area.

The children were being transported to school on the opening day of the first term.

The latest accident has brought the issue of scholar transport into sharp focus‚ with government enforcing a regulation in the National Road Traffic Act‚ which makes it illegal to use bakkies to transport school children.