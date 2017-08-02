It said the “unusually large and violent storm” produced waves as high as the Nelson Mandela statue at the Union Buildings. They were measured by a CSIR buoy anchored south-west of Kommetjie‚ in the southern Cape Peninsula.

CSIR coastal technologist Sarel Haasbroek said the probability of a similar storm was 2.5%-3% a year. “The number of these wave events occurring in the next 30 to 40 years is one‚” he said.

Haasbroek said waves slightly smaller than those in June were recorded in 2001 and 2002‚ but this year’s were part of “an extraordinarily large storm produced by exceptional conditions”.

The storm produced another unusually large swell‚ albeit only 70cm high‚ at the container terminal in Schoeman Dock in Cape Town harbour.