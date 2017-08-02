Cutting out paper is on the cards for Cape Town council

Municipal councillors have long been ridiculed for carrying piles of documents - most of which they don't have the time to read - to council meetings. In Cape Town things are about to change as the city plans to go paperless and save up to R4-million annually.

Besides the savings‚ it could also save councillors from getting into trouble.

In 2015‚ 72 ANC councillors faced disciplinary action for throwing agendas on the floor‚ singing and toyi-toying during a budget meeting.

Council agendas range between 1000 and 3000 pages. Printing‚ for one sitting‚ can run into R400 000‚ said council speaker Dirk Smit‚ who is adamant about doing away with paper.