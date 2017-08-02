When the matter found its way to court a year later‚ cracks emerged in Aiyer’s testimony‚ prompting Durban Regional Court magistrate Anand Maharaj to suggest that former provincial commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni’s office investigate potential charges of misconduct and defeating the ends of justice against him. The robbery charges were withdrawn against the accused in the matter.

At the time‚ he was accused of trying to prevent his girlfriend from testifying and writing her police statement.

Mundhree is believed to have played a role in the investigation of the robbery.

Aiyer was previously in command of the now disbanded Cato Manor Serious and Violent Crimes Unit which was later dubbed a "death squad".