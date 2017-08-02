Sithole said Jackson and Oosthuizen threw him in the back of the bakkie‚ where they assaulted and kicked him.

They only released him after they saw Mlotshwa also on the footpath‚ saying “here is another k*ff*r”‚ he said.

The two men are then alleged to have gone for Mlotshwa‚ assaulting him and forcing him in into a coffin‚ while recording the incident.

The video went viral‚ causing widespread outrage. The footage was admitted as evidence by the court during the bail application of the two.

Sithole’s testimony was put under scrutiny‚ with Basson saying he found it hard to accept his version of events. The version of the two accused is that they have never seen Sithole.

They claimed the incident with Mlotshwa took place on September 7 and not on August 17‚ as said by Sithole.

Sithole had not immediately informed the police of the incident but waited two months to do so.

Explaining why he did not immediately head to the police station‚ he claimed to have been gripped by fear.

“I was scared that should they could come across me‚” he said.