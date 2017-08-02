More bloodshed at Glebelands

There has been more bloodshed at the controversial Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi.

Police said cases of attempted murder are being investigated at the Umlazi police station after three men, who were sitting in a tuck shop, were shot by a lone gunman shortly before 10am on Monday.

The shootings came after hitmen claimed the lives of the 90th and 91st victims at the hostel last Wednesday night.

The ongoing bloodshed comes as the Moerane Commission investigates political violence in the province and the postponement of an eThekwini municipality imbizo targeted at hostel dwellers and their safety.

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's imbizo was tentatively arranged for Monday. Mayoral spokesman Mthunzi Gumede said the imbizo remained a priority, but had been postponed until further notice.

He said the mayor condemned the senseless killings and sent condolences to the families of those killed last week.

"The public should know that government is working tirelessly to find solutions to the Glebelands killings.

"We urge the police to act swiftly in arresting the perpetrators of these heinous crimes and also to resolve the outstanding murder cases in Glebelands," Gumede said.

"We welcome the appointment of the Moerane Commission and hope it will shed some light on the political killings. We want peace and stability in all our communities."

Shortly after the shooting on Monday, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport, community safety and liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda, expressed "grave concerns" at the recent upsurge in violence at the hostel. He urged everyone at the hostel to work for peace.

The portfolio committee on police, which has been assessing the province's state of policing since Monday, is expected to visit a number of hotspots.

Committee chair Francois Beukman said it wanted answers from the provincial leadership of the SA Police Service regarding allegations that some members were involved in politically motivated violence.