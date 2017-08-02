'Our dignity has been restored': farmers prove land reform can work

It was a hard-fought victory for the black community seeking to reclaim land, and for the Moletele ethnic group it has become a surprising model of wider racial cooperation.

After a 10-year legal battle, the Moletele have taken back the land from which they were evicted by members of the white minority nearly a century ago.

The area, a picturesque range at the foot of mountains near Hoedspruit in the country's northeast, is dotted with trees heavy with fruit.

"To us, we see it as our dignity has been restored," said Hezekiel Nkosi, the chairman of the Moletele Communal Property Association which pressed the claim.

"We are making sure that our people work on the farm and make it successful."

Nearly a quarter of a century after the end of apartheid, the sensitive issue of redistributing land to South Africa's black majority looms large over the country's politics.

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters party, the firebrand Julius Malema has called on his followers to forcibly seize land.