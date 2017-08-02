South Africa

Penguin must come clean on who gave permission for book: Mandla Mandela

02 August 2017 - 19:02 By Timeslive
Mandla Mandela is insisting that publisher Penguin discloses which family member gave permission for former surgeon-general Vejay Ramlakan to pen a book documenting Nelson Mandela’s final days. File photo.
Mandla Mandela is insisting that publisher Penguin discloses which family member gave permission for former surgeon-general Vejay Ramlakan to pen a book documenting Nelson Mandela’s final days. File photo.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Mandla Mandela‚ grandson of former president Nelson Mandela‚ is insisting that publisher Penguin “come clean” and disclose which family member gave permission for the late struggle icon’s doctor to pen a book documenting his final days.

The book ‘Mandela's Last Years’‚ written by former surgeon-general Vejay Ramlakan‚ was withdrawn from bookstore shelves after the Mandela family accused the author of breaching doctor-patient confidentiality and Mandela’s widow‚ Graca Machel‚ threatened to sue him.

“To its credit Penguin has withdrawn the book from circulation but we believe that in the interest of transparency and restoring credibility the publishers must disclose who in the Mandela family authorised this vile violation of Madiba's standing and stature‚” Mandla Mandela said in a statement on Wednesday.

Notes claim Makaziwe, Winnie backed book

Vejay Ramlakan did get permission from a member of the Mandela family for his book, Mandela's Last Years,but who that was remains a secret.
News
3 days ago

“Failure to disclose this information would unfortunately render the publisher complicit in the disrespect and disregard shown by the author for doctor-patient confidentiality‚ as well as the assault on Nkosi Dalibhunga's right to dignity‚ especially in the final moments of his life when he was unable to defend himself nor protect his legacy against unscrupulous exploitation‚” he added.

He said the family would not rest until justice was seen to be served and until those implicated demonstrated remorse and publicly apologised “for their gross transgression and for being party to the defilement which our family takes great umbrage with”.

“We will leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of this travesty‚ and until those who apparently gave permission for this publication come clean and apologise to the family‚ our nation and all who love‚ revere and hold uTatomkhulu in high regard. This matter cannot and will not be left unresolved under a cloud of secrecy until justice is seen to be served and President Mandela's dignity restored.”

READ MORE:

Mandela was the ‘main victim’ of his doctor's controversial book‚ says Nelson Mandela Foundation

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has torn into Madiba’s former doctor over his book Mandela’s Last Years‚ saying that Dr Vejay Ramlakan’s book ...
News
6 days ago

Decision to withdraw Madiba book is censorship

The decision by publisher Penguin Random House to withdraw Mandela ’s Last Years from sale is a blow for freedom of expression.
Ideas
7 days ago

Author just ‘wanted to cash in’: Ndaba Mandela

Nelson Mandela’s grandson‚ Ndaba Mandela‚ has lashed out at Vejay Ramlakan over his now-recalled book, Mandela ’s Last Years‚ saying the former ...
News
7 days ago

Mandela book author’s freedom of expression rights may be trumped by ‘overwhelming’ public interest‚ say experts

Former president Nelson Mandela’s doctor‚ Vejay Ramlakan‚ may be entitled to freedom of expression‚ but that right can be limited when there is ...
News
8 days ago

Mandela's doctor a "loser" who wanted to exploit my grandfather's name: Ndaba Mandela

Nelson Mandela’s grandson‚ Ndaba‚ has lashed out at Dr Vejay Ramlakan over his now-recalled book Mandela’s Last Years‚ saying the former military ...
News
8 days ago

Controversial new Mandela book now a collector’s item

The few early birds who managed to get their hands on the controversial Nelson Mandela book before it was taken off the shelves could possibly have ...
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Where is the state’s anti-dagga case? South Africa
  2. Penguin must come clean on who gave permission for book: Mandla Mandela South Africa
  3. Unemployed man saved from bridge suicide by perfect stranger South Africa
  4. Cape venue refuses gay wedding South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

What will happen to the iconic Muizenberg beach huts?
Bolt gets his running shoes for finale in London
X