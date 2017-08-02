Mandla Mandela‚ grandson of former president Nelson Mandela‚ is insisting that publisher Penguin “come clean” and disclose which family member gave permission for the late struggle icon’s doctor to pen a book documenting his final days.

The book ‘Mandela's Last Years’‚ written by former surgeon-general Vejay Ramlakan‚ was withdrawn from bookstore shelves after the Mandela family accused the author of breaching doctor-patient confidentiality and Mandela’s widow‚ Graca Machel‚ threatened to sue him.

“To its credit Penguin has withdrawn the book from circulation but we believe that in the interest of transparency and restoring credibility the publishers must disclose who in the Mandela family authorised this vile violation of Madiba's standing and stature‚” Mandla Mandela said in a statement on Wednesday.