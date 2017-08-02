The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says its crash investigating team will work with other law enforcement authorities to investigate and establish the root cause of an accident near Cape Town in which a member of parliament was killed on Wednesday morning.

In the meantime‚ it urged people not to speculate but to allow the investigating team to “execute their responsibility without fear‚ prejudice and bias”.

ANC MP Timothy Khoza died in the accident‚ while three other MPs - Nomalungelo Gina of the ANC‚ Ian Ollis of the Democratic Alliance and Cynthia Majeke of the United Democratic Movement – were injured in the accident.

Their vehicle overturned while travelling to Paarl as part of oversight visits to various schools in the area. The victims were all members of parliament’s education portfolio committee.

Ian Ollis tweeted at 1:40 p.m.