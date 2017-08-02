State asks that dagga case excludes medical use of dagga

The dagga trial is yet to get off to a convincing start as the state has asked that certain portions of evidence on the effects of dagga use be removed.

Johannesburg residents Myrtle Clarke and Jules Stobbs have asked the Pretoria High Court to legalise the use and sale of dagga for medical and recreational reasons.

The pair‚ nicknamed the dagga couple‚ stand accused of possession and dealing in marijuana‚ but their 2010 criminal case has been delayed by their bid to have dagga legalised.

Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of California and oncologist Donald Abrams was set to testify on Wednesday morning on the medical use of dagga.