Municipalities in the Free State‚ Mpumalanga and the North West‚ the so-called premier league provinces‚ hold the bulk of Eskom debt‚ owed as a result of non-payment for the provision of electricity.

About 42% of Eskom’s revenue comes from municipalities and the power utility told Business Day that no debt write-offs were on the cards.

Municipalities in the Free State owe Eskom R4.4bn‚ those in Mpumalanga R2.3bn‚ and councils in the North West R843m. In total‚ municipalities around the country owe the power utility about R10bn.

Eskom has come up with a list of the top 20 defaulting municipalities‚ the majority of which are in the Free State‚ with Maluti-a-Phofung‚ Matjhabeng‚ Ngwathe‚ Nala‚ Moqhaka‚ Dihlabeng and Nketoana among the worst defaulters.

-BusinessLIVE