South Africa

These municipalities owe Eskom a fortune for electricity

02 August 2017 - 11:37 By Khulekani Magubane
Close to 42% of Eskom’s revenue comes from municipalities.
Close to 42% of Eskom’s revenue comes from municipalities.
Image: MARK WESSELS

Municipalities in the Free State‚ Mpumalanga and the North West‚ the so-called premier league provinces‚ hold the bulk of Eskom debt‚ owed as a result of non-payment for the provision of electricity.

About 42% of Eskom’s revenue comes from municipalities and the power utility told Business Day that no debt write-offs were on the cards.

Municipalities in the Free State owe Eskom R4.4bn‚ those in Mpumalanga R2.3bn‚ and councils in the North West R843m. In total‚ municipalities around the country owe the power utility about R10bn.

Eskom has come up with a list of the top 20 defaulting municipalities‚ the majority of which are in the Free State‚ with Maluti-a-Phofung‚ Matjhabeng‚ Ngwathe‚ Nala‚ Moqhaka‚ Dihlabeng and Nketoana among the worst defaulters.

-BusinessLIVE

READ MORE

Their end is nigh: Intricate network of corruption starting to unravel

We have not yet seen prosperous-looking men descend the steps from a courtroom down to the cells.
Ideas
2 days ago

Desperate Treasury eyes state asset sale

Bid to bring down debt bill and avoid further downgrades could see failing companies put on the block
Business
3 days ago

How top banks lit a fire under Eskom, Gigaba

The National Treasury faced the alarming prospect of having to raise hundreds of billions of rands after the Development Bank of Southern Africa laid ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Don't do your hut nut! Muizenberg icons are safe South Africa
  2. Kissing unlikely to pass on Zika virus: researchers World
  3. Chinese man pays $10,000 for whisky shot at Swiss bar World
  4. Hide and seek rock craze hits South Africa Lifestyle
  5. Enter and stand a chance to win a new Toyota Fortuner! News

Latest Videos

What will happen to the iconic Muizenberg beach huts?
Bolt gets his running shoes for finale in London
X