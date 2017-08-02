An Mpumalanga father who embarked on a 100km walk from his hometown to Pretoria on Wednesday celebrated his partial victory when the Children’s Court ruled that he could have access to his children.

The man had gone on the lengthy trek on Tuesday to raise awareness of his plight‚ alleging that his in-laws had barred him from seeing his children since his wife suddenly died two months ago. He‚ however‚ was forced to stop his long walk when he was more than three quarters through.

“At Diamond Hill Plaza after I had done 67km‚ I was pulled off the highway by the traffic police due to safety reasons. I am ok though‚” he told TimesLIVE.

The man told TimesLIVE he had embarked on the walk to raise awareness that men were also capable of being responsible parents.

“I am not in the business of donating sperm ... I take care of what I brought into this world. I refuse to be an absent father. Each step will represent my prayer to have custody of my children as their only remaining parent. I am exhausted‚ I must say‚ but I cannot give up on my children‚” he said.

His children‚ a girl and boy‚ are aged nine and five.