Victory for Mpumalanga dad who walked 100km for custody of his kids
An Mpumalanga father who embarked on a 100km walk from his hometown to Pretoria on Wednesday celebrated his partial victory when the Children’s Court ruled that he could have access to his children.
The man had gone on the lengthy trek on Tuesday to raise awareness of his plight‚ alleging that his in-laws had barred him from seeing his children since his wife suddenly died two months ago. He‚ however‚ was forced to stop his long walk when he was more than three quarters through.
“At Diamond Hill Plaza after I had done 67km‚ I was pulled off the highway by the traffic police due to safety reasons. I am ok though‚” he told TimesLIVE.
The man told TimesLIVE he had embarked on the walk to raise awareness that men were also capable of being responsible parents.
“I am not in the business of donating sperm ... I take care of what I brought into this world. I refuse to be an absent father. Each step will represent my prayer to have custody of my children as their only remaining parent. I am exhausted‚ I must say‚ but I cannot give up on my children‚” he said.
His children‚ a girl and boy‚ are aged nine and five.
The man explained told TimesLIVE that he had always had a strained relationship with his wife’s family‚ who had repeatedly refused to accept his lobola.
The couple remained together‚ living as man and wife for ten years.
She‚ however‚ fell ill from complications which arose from a car accident in February. He informed her family in May that a doctor had advised that she get urgent medical care.
She returned to the family home and died three weeks later.
He claimed the family barred him from attending her funeral‚ alleging that he had hidden her deteriorating condition from them.
At this point‚ the couple’s children were with his wife’s family.
He has not seen his children since their mother died.
On Wednesday‚ the Children’s Court ruled that the man should have access to his children until the issue of their custody was finalised.
While he has documented his plight on social media‚ the court ruled that there should be no more social media posts on the case. The case was postponed to September 6 when social workers would need to submit their reports to the court. Asked how he felt about the ruling‚ the man said: “I am very excited. I plan on seeing my kids next Tuesday.”
