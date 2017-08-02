Johannesburg residents Jules Stobbs and Myrtle Clarke‚ nicknamed the Dagga couple‚ have taken seven state departments to court to force the legalisation of dagga. They did so after being charged with possession and dealing in dagga in 2010.

Doctors for Life applied to join the case as defendants.

On Tuesday afternoon‚ Judge Natu Ranchod ruled that the state and Doctors for Life's appeal to stop live streaming of the trial by the plaintiffs cannot be granted.

He ruled it had no chance of success. An appeal needs a chance of success for it to be granted.

This means the case can start and live streaming can go ahead.

However‚ state advocate William Mukhari told the court he is preparing to approach the Supreme Court of appeal to stop the live stream on Wednesday.