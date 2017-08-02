South Africa

WATCH LIVE: Dagga legalisation trial (Day 1)

02 August 2017 - 10:50 By TimesLIVE

Johannesburg residents Jules Stobbs and Myrtle Clarke‚ nicknamed the Dagga couple‚ have taken seven state departments to court to force the legalisation of dagga. They did so after being charged with possession and dealing in dagga in 2010.

Doctors for Life applied to join the case as defendants.

On Tuesday afternoon‚ Judge Natu Ranchod ruled that the state and Doctors for Life's appeal to stop live streaming of the trial by the plaintiffs cannot be granted.

He ruled it had no chance of success. An appeal needs a chance of success for it to be granted.

This means the case can start and live streaming can go ahead.

However‚ state advocate William Mukhari told the court he is preparing to approach the Supreme Court of appeal to stop the live stream on Wednesday.

READ MORE

Plaintiffs in dagga legalisation case should not be allowed to live-stream trial, state argues

In a trial seeking to legalise dagga‚ brought by Johannesburg “dagga couple” Myrtle Clarke and Jules Stobbs‚ the state has argued against anyone but ...
News
20 hours ago

Dagga legalisation trial can be live-streamed

The dagga trial can be televised…for now.
News
23 hours ago

Dagga experts square off in ‘trial of the plant’

The world's leading scientific experts on dagga and its effects of the body will on Monday square off against each other in the "trial of the plant" ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. State asks that dagga case excludes medical use of dagga South Africa
  2. WATCH: Don't do your hut nut! Muizenberg icons are safe South Africa
  3. Kissing unlikely to pass on Zika virus: researchers World
  4. Chinese man pays $10,000 for whisky shot at Swiss bar World
  5. Enter and stand a chance to win a new Toyota Fortuner! News

Latest Videos

What will happen to the iconic Muizenberg beach huts?
Bolt gets his running shoes for finale in London
X