The state has not handed in its evidence that explains with studies or experts‚ why it is opposing the bid to have the law that criminalises the use of dagga unconstitutional.

This emerged in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday when the Dagga couple's advocate Don Mahon said he was yet to receive it. It was due on March 30‚ he told the court.

Johannesburg residents Jules Stobbs and Myrtle Clarke‚ charged with possession and dealing in dagga‚ have brought a case against seven government departments to have the laws banning dagga use unconstitutional and sent back to parliament to be changed.

The state spent Wednesday trying to have much of the evidence supporting the adult use of dagga thrown out of the trial.

Mahon was responding to the state's bid to have all the annexures to the dagga couple's evidence struck out of court‚ when he mentioned the state had not provided their evidence.

The annexures are scientific reports and academic literature that form the basis for the expert witnesses' arguments that dagga should be allowed for medical and recreational adult use.