The High Court sitting in Middelburg was on Thursday expected to hear even more emotional testimony from Victor Mlotshwa‚ alleged to have been assaulted and forced into a coffin by two farm workers in August 2016.

The court was expected to see cellphone footage‚ alleged to have been recorded by the two accused.

On Wednesday‚ the prosecutor Robert Molokoane had told the court that they would deploy even more police officers to the court after community members grew enraged after Mlotshwa rehashed the events which unfolded on the day he was attacked.

The young man broke down and cried as he told the court how he was innocently hitch hiking on the tar road near a farm when he was suddenly attacked by the two accused‚ Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen.

He claimed that the pair assaulted him‚ forced him into the back of a bakkie‚ tying his hands with cable ties.

One of the accused reportedly fetched a coffin‚ and forced him into it‚ wanting to douse it with petrol.

Mlotshwa broke down as he told the court how he pleaded for his life‚ asking the two accused what he had done wrong.

The two face charges of attempted murder‚ two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm‚ kidnapping‚ intimidation‚ unlawful possession of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charge.