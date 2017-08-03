Drunk driving instructor nabbed

He was supposed to meet his client who was due to take his driver's test. But the Cape Town driving instructor got drunk and found himself behind bars for being 12 times over the legal limit.

The instructor was arrested on Thursday after the city's Ghost Squad nabbed him at 7:15am. Initially the man refused to stop his driving school vehicle when officers tried to pull him over.

Eventually they forced him to a standstill according to City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

“During a sobriety test‚ the driver was initially unable to blow into the breathalyser and when he eventually did‚ the reading was 1.34 mg per 100ml of blood – more than 12 times the legal limit‚” said Smith.

He was arrested and taken to the Athlone police station.

Smith said he was on his way to the Gallows Hill Driving Licence Testing Centre to meet a client who was due to complete his driver's licence test.

“With a reading like that‚ it appears the instructor should have been the one passing out‚” said Smith.

“Sadly‚ it is no laughing matter and is an example of the kind of contempt people have for law and order‚” he said.

Smith explained that the city struggles to get convictions for drunk driving cases “because of weakness in the criminal justice system”. However officials are addressing concerns with the National Prosecuting Authority and the Department of Justice.