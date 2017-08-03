Entrepreneur saves man from jumping off bridge

But since that evening his life has started to change for the better. Kitson took him home and gave him dinner, wrote about his plight on Facebook and has found him a job.

Dinkebogile has been unemployed for almost two years.

He and his ex-girlfriend have a two-year-old who lives in Orange Farm. Dinkebogile has not seen his daughter in almost a year since he and his ex-girlfriend had a fight.

"It is one thing being alone worthless, but feeling like you are also a worthless father in the process, that is another thing."

Dinkebogile says he grew up in a children's home after his mother was murdered in front of him when he was eight. He did not know his father. He said he had been hurt since he was young. But now Dinkebogile believes there is still hope.

Kitson said he himself had recently gone through a tough time, but was able to call on the help of a friend to see him through it.

"Doing something like this [committing suicide] has definitely gone through my mind very recently.I understand the tough economic times pretty well."