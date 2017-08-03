The release of Stephen McGowan‚ who had been held hostage by Islamist militants in Mali since 2011‚ is a “great moment"‚ says Gift of the Givers‚ an organisation which had been negotiating his freedom.

“We are excited‚ especially for his family. We’ve seen their anguish. Stephen’s mother died before she could see him released. We saw his father’s pain. We were there with them since Stephen was held hostage‚” said its founder‚ Imtiaz Sooliman.

“This is a great moment for us. His release has come at a good time when we will be celebrating our 25th anniversary on Saturday‚ so this is a gift for us.”

McGowan was released on Saturday. Sooliman said he got a message on Monday notifying him of his release.

“I got a message from Mali that he had been released. He is now home with his family.”