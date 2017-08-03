When Ian Fraser meets his best friend Stephen McGowan‚ who had been had been held hostage by Islamist militants in Mali since 2011‚ he will give him the “biggest hug” and tell him he loves him.

“I can’t wait to give him the biggest hug and tell him we’ve missed him… I will tell him how much I love him‚” said the former 5FM disc jockey.

He said he and McGowan had been friends since 1989.

“He and I shared a lot. I was his best man at his wedding. He was the best man at my wedding. We went on holidays together.

“After six years of not seeing each other‚ I guess we’ll pick up from where we left off‚" he said‚ chuckling. Fraser said McGowan’s absence had left a void among his friends‚ and they would remember him on his birthday and when they went on holidays.

“It was difficult when we got together because there was always one empty seat. That was a reminder that we needed to do something [about his return].

“We would raise a toast to him on his birthday and talk about him.”