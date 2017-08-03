Limpopo woman arrested for the murder of her seven-day-old baby
03 August 2017 - 11:08
A 35-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her seven-day-old baby at a Limpopo hospital.
“It is alleged the suspect gave birth to this baby in [Zebediela] hospital and the baby was still under the nursing care in the children’s unit.
She later entered that room as if she wanted to breastfeed and subsequently she grabbed the baby from the incubator and started assaulting the nurse‚” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.
The woman‚ according to the police‚ took her newborn baby and hit her head on the floor.
She is due to appear in the Magatle Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
Website launch special All Sunday Times articles
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP