South Africa

Limpopo woman arrested for the murder of her seven-day-old baby

03 August 2017 - 11:08 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her seven-day-old baby at a Limpopo hospital.

“It is alleged the suspect gave birth to this baby in [Zebediela] hospital and the baby was still under the nursing care in the children’s unit.

She later entered that room as if she wanted to breastfeed and subsequently she grabbed the baby from the incubator and started assaulting the nurse‚” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The woman‚ according to the police‚ took her newborn baby and hit her head on the floor.

She is due to appear in the Magatle Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

