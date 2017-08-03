Man sexually abused by blowpipe assailant

A Richards Bay man survived a bizarre sexual attack after being rendered unconscious by a drug-laden blowpipe dart.

The 54-year-old victim told The Times yesterday after being discharged from hospital that he was feeling weak but had not suffered any permanent damage. He was attacked about two weeks ago while walking on the beach to meditate.

The man cannot be named.

He confirmed a report in the Zululand Observer that he was walking on the beach north of Alkantstrand when he felt a stinging sensation in a buttock and "saw something I know to be a dart fired from a blowpipe".

"It must have contained a powerful tranquilliser because before I had walked 50m I felt dizzy and collapsed.

"I didn't see anyone else on the beach."