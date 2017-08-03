South Africa

Man sexually abused by blowpipe assailant

03 August 2017 - 06:31 By Bongani Mthethwa
Short blowpipe and darts. File Photo.
Short blowpipe and darts. File Photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A Richards Bay man survived a bizarre sexual attack after being rendered unconscious by a drug-laden blowpipe dart.

The 54-year-old victim told The Times yesterday after being discharged from hospital that he was feeling weak but had not suffered any permanent damage. He was attacked about two weeks ago while walking on the beach to meditate.

The man cannot be named.

He confirmed a report in the Zululand Observer that he was walking on the beach north of Alkantstrand when he felt a stinging sensation in a buttock and "saw something I know to be a dart fired from a blowpipe".

"It must have contained a powerful tranquilliser because before I had walked 50m I felt dizzy and collapsed.

"I didn't see anyone else on the beach."

Mum weeps while paedophile son pleads guilty to molesting grandchildren

A south coast woman wept while her 39-year-old son pled guilty in the Port Shepstone Regional Court on Tuesday to molesting his five-year-old ...
News
1 day ago

He said that when he recovered consciousness his trousers had been pulled down around his ankles and he was in "excruciating" pain.

The man said shells and stones had been pushed into his rectum and a stick had penetrated his bladder.

His cellphone and cash were taken.

He was rushed to hospital where he was treated for his injuries and given ARV shots in case of HIV infection.

"I have told so many people that I'm never going to walk on the beach again.

"I like walking on my own but I'm not going to do it any more.

"I am very shocked.

"I don't know why it happened to me. I am not a violent person and I don't aggravate people. I am horrified."

READ MORE

I will strike thee with great vengeance

"I kept the four girls in an abandoned house. Each night I would have sex with a different one," the dishevelled-looking man told the judge.
Ideas
1 day ago

Woman raped and robbed while praying on mountain

They chose to attack when their 50-year-old female victim kneeled down to pray.
News
2 days ago

Meet the detective investigating 3 of SA's most talked about murder cases

Sergeant Marlon Appollis is no ordinary detective. He has been charged with investigating three of the most talked about murder mysteries - all at ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: I want a refund‚ says Mngxitama after being barred from media event South Africa
  2. Violence, chaos plagues Rio one year after Olympics World
  3. Dagga case loses key witness South Africa
  4. Limpopo woman arrested for the murder of her seven-day-old baby South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

BLF denied entry to ‘The Gathering’
Tributes pour in for Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela
X