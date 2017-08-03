Man sexually abused by blowpipe assailant
A Richards Bay man survived a bizarre sexual attack after being rendered unconscious by a drug-laden blowpipe dart.
The 54-year-old victim told The Times yesterday after being discharged from hospital that he was feeling weak but had not suffered any permanent damage. He was attacked about two weeks ago while walking on the beach to meditate.
The man cannot be named.
He confirmed a report in the Zululand Observer that he was walking on the beach north of Alkantstrand when he felt a stinging sensation in a buttock and "saw something I know to be a dart fired from a blowpipe".
"It must have contained a powerful tranquilliser because before I had walked 50m I felt dizzy and collapsed.
"I didn't see anyone else on the beach."
He said that when he recovered consciousness his trousers had been pulled down around his ankles and he was in "excruciating" pain.
The man said shells and stones had been pushed into his rectum and a stick had penetrated his bladder.
His cellphone and cash were taken.
He was rushed to hospital where he was treated for his injuries and given ARV shots in case of HIV infection.
"I have told so many people that I'm never going to walk on the beach again.
"I like walking on my own but I'm not going to do it any more.
"I am very shocked.
"I don't know why it happened to me. I am not a violent person and I don't aggravate people. I am horrified."
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP