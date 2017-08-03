The struggle stalwart said the original document‚ dated February 1972‚ was altered to include a paragraph that the party expected activists to commit suicide when captured.

But Kasrils demonstrated to the inquest that the notorious apartheid security branch did a “ludicrous…laughable” job with the alterations‚ with glaring grammatical errors.

The former intelligence minister said the key falsification was on the last page‚ titled Stand Firm.

It was Kasril’s testimony on the parts that read “rather commit suicide than to betray the organisation” and “remember our brave comrades who paid for their lives” that elicited giggles from the gallery.

“…this is not English. English…would be ‘rather than betray the organisation’… I am not a rather fluent Afrikaans linguist but it seems to me that this is how an Afrikaner might translate an English term‚” he testified.

He said proper English would read “who paid with their lives” and not “who paid for their lives”.