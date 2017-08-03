The net is closing in on an alleged Cape Town human trafficking‚ prostitution and extortion network as two more people were arrested this week.

Michael de Olivera handed himself over at the Table View Police Station on Tuesday night and his co-accused Norman Bridger was arrested on Wednesday during the Hawks’ “Operation Madame”.

Last week five people‚ including the suspected head of the syndicate which is thought to have groomed and trafficked “vulnerable” girls for sex work‚ appeared in the Western Cape Magistrates Court.

They were charged under the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act for among other things racketeering‚ human trafficking‚ extortion‚ car theft‚ housebreaking‚ robbery‚ fraud and money-laundering.

Bridger is also the husband of the suspected head of the syndicate‚ Shantel Bridger.

They are accused of filming their client’s sexual escapades with their employees. They then allegedly blackmailed their clients by threatening to post the content on social media.