Mothers of drug addicts from townships devastated by the "scourge of drugs" will testify for the government in their case against the dagga couple.

Johannesburg residents Jules Stobbs and Myrtle Clarke‚ charged with possession and dealing in dagga‚ have brought a case to have the law banning dagga use ruled unconstitutional and sent back to parliament for rewriting.

State advocate Bogoshi Bokaba SC said that it didn’t matter what developed countries did to manage drugs‚ the state's argument would tell the South African story.

"Of course the plaintiffs [ dagga couple] will tell you about developed countries and cannabis. They will not tell you the stories of South Africa.

"This is the real world we live in‚ the real South Africa‚ not another country." Bokaba said places including Eldorado Park‚ Mamelodi‚ Langa and Sunnyside were badly affected by many people using drugs such as Nyaope.

He also argued that the dagga couple did not have a legal case to bring as the medical use of marijuana was introduced for discussion to parliament in 2014 by the late IFP MP Mario Ambrosini.