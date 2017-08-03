A second video of the so-called “coffin assault” has emerged and was played before the High Court sitting in Middelburg‚ Mpumalanga‚ on Thursday.

Prosecutor Robert Molokoane said he had received the footage on Monday from one of the accused‚ Theo Jackson.

The two-minute long video showed the victim‚ Victor Mlotshwa lying in the coffin while two men‚ alleged to be the co-accused‚ Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen‚ accuse him of stealing cable from their farm.

“Please don’t kill me‚” Mlotshwa is heard begging on the video.

“Why shouldn’t we when you are killing our farm?” one of the men is heard saying.