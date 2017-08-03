The state could have doubled social grants with the money estimated to have been lost to state capture‚ ANC MP and former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has said.

Speaking at the Daily Maverick The Gathering event‚ Gordhan said estimates of what was lost to state capture varied‚ but some said some estimated this number at about R100-billion.

Asked what he could have done with this money as finance minister he said the amount represented about nine percent of total government expenditure and could have doubled social grants.

"Social grants are about R110-billion to R120-billion of expenditure‚ we could have doubled them‚" he said.

Gordhan said he had been surprised by the scale and the impunity with which state capture happened.

His former deputy Mcebisi Jonas said the fact that they were in government and did not know the extent of the problem pointed to the fact that those in government "are not holding the power".