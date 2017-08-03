Timol cop 'should be charged'

A policeman present at the suspicious death of anti-apartheid campaigner Ahmed Timol in 1971 should be charged with murder, a court heard yesterday as the official version of events came under scrutiny.

Joao Rodrigues, a former member of the feared security police, was allegedly the last officer to have been with Timol before Timol plunged to his death from the 10th floor of Johannesburg police headquarters.

Rodrigues has faced three days of intense questioning at a Pretoria High Court inquest into the activist's death and has at times given contradictory accounts of the incident 46 years ago.

"You collaborated with the security branch to cover up various crimes: firstly the torture [of Timol] ... as well as his murder," said the Timol family lawyer, Howard Varney.

"We will be submitting to this court that the court recommend ... that you be charged with perjury [and] the murder of Ahmed Timol."

Rodrigues, 78, has denied harming Timol or any involvement in his death, telling both the current inquest and an inquest in 1972 that Timol died after jumping out of a window.

"I do not concur with counsel's submission," Rodrigues said.

Judge Billy Mothle told Rodrigues yesterday: "I have heard evidence from witnesses ... which says to me that your story is not probable."