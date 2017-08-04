‘Coffin assault’ victim refuses to have his body inspected

He said he found Mlotshwa’s version of events improbable and that his client (Jackson) would deny ever assaulting the accused.

Mlotshwa’s version was that Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen had suddenly attacked him on August 17 last year as he waited to hitchhike to Middelburg to buy groceries for his mother.

The accused claimed that they had caught him in possession of stolen copper cables.

They put him in the coffin after he made threats that he would burn their crops and kill their wives and children if they took him to the police.

The pair maintained that they wanted to simply deter him from stealing again and wanted to ensure he would not carry out his threats.

Mlotshwa denied the theft.

He said his attackers had threatened to shoot him if he tried to run. They had further said they would place a snake in the coffin they had forced him into and had threatened to burn him in it.

Mlotshwa said he had fled after tilting the coffin. Asked whether he had not been afraid of being shot‚ he replied: “It would have been better if they had shot me than burying me alive.”

The two men were arrested after a video of them forcing Mlotshwa into a coffin went viral. They had taken the footage themselves‚ saying they had done so to ensure that they had evidence that they did no harm to Mlotshwa.

The matter continues.