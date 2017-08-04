South Africa

Decriminalisation of illicit drugs may be on the cards for SA

04 August 2017 - 14:23 By Farren Collins
A man smokes tik in the Cape Flats. The Central Drug Agency is recommending that illicit drug use to be decriminalised. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

The Central Drug Agency is recommending that illicit drug use to be decriminalised – and for the first time ever consulted drug users.

The CDA is part of a statutory body in the department of social development that is developing a national drug master plan.

“There [is] consensus that we need to be looking at decriminalisation based on the fact we want to reduce the stigma and instead of incarcerating people‚ we would rather treat people‚” said David Bayever‚ chairperson of the CDA.

He was talking at the 2017 Nation Drug Policy Week in Woodstock‚ Cape Town‚ where data of the consultation was made available.

