'Farmers victimise us'
Victim tells court he suspected his attackers 'work with the police'
The man allegedly attacked by two farm workers, forced into a coffin and threatened with being doused in petrol and set alight, yesterday painted a grim picture of life for blacks living near farms next to Komati Power Station, in Mpumalanga.
"Where we stay we are being victimised by the white people who own the farms," Victor Mlotshwa told the High Court, sitting in Middelburg.
Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson are on trial for assault and attempted murder after allegedly forcing Mlotshwa into a coffin almost a year ago.
"These things are always reported to the police but nothing is ever done. What puzzles me the most, the vehicles [that some of the farmers drive] have emblems similar to the ones used by the police. For me, this suggested that the accused worked with the police."
Mlotshwa was explaining to the court why it had taken him two months to report the two accused who attacked him to the police.. He claimed that after he had fled from them, he heard them say that he could run but the police would not believe him.
He came forward only after a video of the incident, taken by the accused, was circulated.
The court has since learned that Oosthuizen and Jackson had also taken pictures of Mlotshwa on the day of the assault. In one of the pictures, he is shown lifting up his T-shirt.
Wayne Gibbs, for Oosthuizen, questioned why there were no injuries visible on Mlotshwa's face or body in a picture of him lifting his T-shirt. despite him alleging that he had been punched and kicked by the accused.
Mlotshwa could not explain but said that when he managed to get out of the coffin and run he was badly injured and his face was covered in dust.
Gibbs said Mlotshwa's version was "unlikely ... The accused say they never beat you or kicked you. They did put you in the coffin and step on the lid and forced your hands into the coffin so that they would not hurt you.
"They will testify that when they said they would take you to the police because you have stolen copper cables, you threatened to kill their wives and kids, and burn their crops every year," Gibbs said.
"I know nothing about this," Mlotshwa said.
The trial continues.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP