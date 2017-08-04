'Farmers victimise us'

The man allegedly attacked by two farm workers, forced into a coffin and threatened with being doused in petrol and set alight, yesterday painted a grim picture of life for blacks living near farms next to Komati Power Station, in Mpumalanga.

"Where we stay we are being victimised by the white people who own the farms," Victor Mlotshwa told the High Court, sitting in Middelburg.

Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson are on trial for assault and attempted murder after allegedly forcing Mlotshwa into a coffin almost a year ago.

"These things are always reported to the police but nothing is ever done. What puzzles me the most, the vehicles [that some of the farmers drive] have emblems similar to the ones used by the police. For me, this suggested that the accused worked with the police."