Durban police may have made a connection between a human head and a headless body found several hours - and kilometres - apart.

Officers arrested a man on Cross Street in Durban’s central business district shortly before 11am on Friday.

It's believed the man was trying to sell a human head‚ concealed in a backpack‚ to a traditional healer.

Police spokesman Colonel Thulani Zwane said the head salesman was detained after police received a tip off about the attempted sale.

Several hours later‚ police found a headless body in Mayville and are now investigating the potential connection between the cases.

"The body of a man with no head was found at Mayville area now. It is suspected that the head is the same one that was found this morning at Durban CDB area‚" Zwane said.

"A murder case will be opened at Cato Manor police station. One suspect was arrested after he was found in possession of the head."