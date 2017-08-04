South Africa

Klipspruit West parents agree to stop school boycott

04 August 2017 - 12:04 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Panyaza Lesufi. File photo
Image: VATHISWA RUSELO

Residents in the south of Johannesburg have agreed to stop disrupting classes at several schools in the area.

Classes at 28 schools were halted earlier this week in solidarity with parents of Klipspruit West High‚ who shut down the school in protest. Klipspruit parents were unhappy that the school had appointed a black principal in the largely coloured community.

The Gauteng education department said it had agreed in principle with the communities that classes would resume with immediate effect.

On Thursday‚ parents and officials agreed on solutions to the complaints around the appointment of a principal‚ allegations of corruption‚ mismanagement of funds and racism.

The agreement will be signed later on Friday.

“I am delighted that we had a progressive meeting with the committee‚ and MEC Panyaza Lesufi will also be pleased about the outcome‚” said acting education MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

The MEC will ensure that the Gauteng government engages the community on other socio-economic issues affecting the area.

On Thursday residents in Klipspruit hijacked a Putco bus and set it alight in protest.

After visiting Klipspruit West High‚ Lesufi dissolved the school’s governing body.

