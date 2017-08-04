Luck hits twice for jobless man who won R17.5m lotto

Lady Luck smiled twice on a North West man battling cancer - he was successfully treated and he is a multimillionaire.

The player spent R45 on his ticket for the July 26 Lotto draw, winning R17.5-million.

"After seeing I had a winning ticket I drove back home and shared the news with my wife. She was in the kitchen and when I told her the news we both started crying."

Lottery operator Ithuba said the winner was diagnosed with cancer last year.

"After finding out I was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer I felt like my life was coming to an end.

"I started cancer treatment and all I could do was hope for the best," the winner told Ithuba.