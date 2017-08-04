Outa charges Dudu, Guptas with treason and racketeering

Treason and racketeering charges have been levelled against President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane, and his controversial Gupta friends.

If convicted, Duduzane, and brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh "Tony" Gupta face life imprisonment.

The charges were laid earlier today at the Randburg police station by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.

A week ago Outa charged Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane with treason and racketeering.