Reserve Bank refusal to hand over records inconsistent with Act‚ says History Archive

The refusal by the South African Reserve Bank to provide documents requested by an archive organisation was unfortunate and was reminiscent of what happened during the time of apartheid.

This is the submission made by the South African History Archive (SAHA) in the high court in Johannesburg as it seeks to compel the Reserve Bank to release records of suspected apartheid-era financial crime.

SAHA brought an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) in 2015.

It requested access to records of any evidence obtained by the bank as part of its investigations into any contravention of the law in respect of fraud‚ gold smuggling or smuggling of other precious metals conducted into the affairs of eight individuals.

These include Vito Palazzolo‚ a former Mafia boss who is serving time in an Italian prison. In the 1980s‚ he was linked to the “Bank of Bisho” in the former Ciskei‚ which wsas used to launder money for South African-Israeli weapons programmes.