For the 15th time in less than two years‚ the trial against alleged poaching syndicate boss Dumisani Gwala was postponed in the Ngwelezane Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

The case had previously come before the court on 14 occasions since January 2016 and had been remanded usually because of problems with the legal representatives of Gwala‚ or of his two co-accused - Wiseman Makeba and Aubrey Dlamini. Friday's appearance was no different.

Mpume Linda‚ who is representing Gwala and Makeba‚ told the court that while she was ready to proceed with regard to Gwala‚ Makeba had run out of money and was no longer able to pay her fees‚ which meant she was withdrawing from the case.

Dlamini's legal representative‚ identified only as advocate Ngcobo‚ said he had to withdraw because he got a job at a local municipality and was no longer able to take the case.